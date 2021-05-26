1,243 new prison Covid infections, 3 deaths

A patients' ward at the Medical Correctional Institution in Bangkok. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A total of 1,243 new coronavirus infections and three deaths were reported to the Corrections Department's Covid-19 situation committee on Wednesday, raising the cumulative number of prison cases to 17,138, according to department deputy director-general Weerakit Hanpariphan.

Dr Weerakit, the committee spokesman, said the new infections were reported from 13 prisons.



Of the three fatalities, the first was a 62-year-old male detainee from Chiang Mai Central Prison. He was admitted to Nakornping Hospital on May 11 with symptoms of exhaustion. He died on Tuesday at 12.48pm.



The second was a 64-year-old male detainee from the Thon Buri Remand Prison. He was admitted to the Medical Correctional Institution on May 15 with symptoms of exhaustion and low blood oxygen. He died on Wednesday at 3.30am.



The third death was of a male detainee, 47, from the Bangkok Remand Prison. He was admitted to the Corrections Hospital on May 10 with a high fever and was placed on a ventilator. He died at 6.30am on Wednesday.