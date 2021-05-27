47 Covid deaths, new daily high

A man who wears double face masks prays at Wat Bang Chak in Nonthaburi province on Wedesday when the country logged 47 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,323 new cases. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 47 more Covid-19 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, a new daily record, and 3,323 new infections, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,104 new cases among the general public and 1,219 in prisons.

On Wednesday, 2,063 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

In the third wave of Covid-19 since April 1 there have been 112,354 cases reported in total, while 66,402 patients hav recovered. The death toll for the period rose to 826.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year, the death toll in Thailand has reached 920, and the cumulative number of infections 141,217.

The previous record high of fatalities over a 24-hour period was 41 on Wednesday, when there were also 2,455 new Covid-19 infections confirmed.