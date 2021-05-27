Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
47 Covid deaths, new daily high
Thailand
General

47 Covid deaths, new daily high

published : 27 May 2021 at 08:01

writer: Online Reporters

A man who wears double face masks prays at Wat Bang Chak in Nonthaburi province on Wedesday when the country logged 47 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,323 new cases. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
A man who wears double face masks prays at Wat Bang Chak in Nonthaburi province on Wedesday when the country logged 47 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,323 new cases. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 47 more Covid-19 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, a new daily record, and 3,323 new infections, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,104 new cases among the general public and 1,219 in prisons. 

On Wednesday, 2,063 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

In the third wave of Covid-19 since April 1 there have been 112,354 cases reported in total, while 66,402 patients hav recovered. The death toll for the period rose to 826.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year, the death toll in Thailand has reached 920, and the cumulative number of infections 141,217.

The previous record high of fatalities over a 24-hour period was 41 on Wednesday, when there were also 2,455 new Covid-19 infections confirmed.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (12)
MOST RECENT
World

Australia's second largest city in snap Covid lockdown

MELBOURNE: More than five million people in Australia's second-biggest city of Melbourne were ordered into a snap week-long lockdown Thursday, as officials blamed a sluggish vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine failures for another virus outbreak.

09:45
Thailand

Phuket ramps up Covid-19 testing

Phuket is ramping up Covid-19 tests as it runs a final check of its readiness to reopen to tourism on July 1.

09:00
Business

Amazon buying MGM studios, boosts streaming ambitions

WASHINGTON: Amazon has agreed to buy the storied MGM studios for $8.45 billion, the companies said on Wednesday, giving the US tech giant a vast content library to further its ambitions in streaming.

08:45