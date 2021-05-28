Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Thai variant' detected in UK
Thailand
General

'Thai variant' detected in UK

No evidence it causes more severe disease

published : 28 May 2021 at 11:52

updated: 28 May 2021 at 11:53

writer: Online Reporters

Shoppers walk through an arcade in Bedford, England, on Monday, as the UK plans to reopen to visitors. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Shoppers walk through an arcade in Bedford, England, on Monday, as the UK plans to reopen to visitors. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Health authorities in England have reported cases of a new Covid-19 variant that was first detected in Thailand among people who had arrived from Egypt.

Public Health England (PHE) in a report updated on Thursday said there had been 109 cases of the new variant, coded C.36.3, found in England.

PHE did not give it a name but it was quickly dubbed the "Thai variant" by the UK mass media, a description Thai authorities immediately rejected as wrong. 

"The C.36.3 variant was first detected in Thailand, in cases who had travelled from Egypt," the  PHE report said.

"There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective," it said.

Details remained sketchy as the PHE was still investigating and carrying out lab tests on the new variant, one of many reported by the agency.

The Express newspaper quoted a PHE spokeswoman as saying: "All appropriate public health interventions will be undertaken, including additional contact tracing and targeted testing.

"Where cases have been identified, additional follow-up of cases, testing of contacts and if required targeted case finding will limit its spread," she said.

Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the agency was looking into the report and opposed the use of the description "Thai variant".

A preliminary check had found the new strain was brought into Thailand by travellers from Egypt who were quarantined after arrival.

"In principle, the origin was in Egypt. So it could not be called the Thai variant. It should be called the Egypt variant," Dr Supakit said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (14)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Thai variant'

Health authorities in England report cases of a new Covid-19 variant that was first detected in Thailand among people who had arrived from Egypt.

11:52
World

Japan to extend virus emergency until month before Olympics

TOKYO: Japan will extend a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas on Friday until just a month before the Olympics, in a move that is likely to fuel concerns over whether the Games can be held safely.

11:45
World

Tycoon Jimmy Lai, 7 others handed new jail terms over Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG: Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was among eight democracy activists handed new prison sentences on Friday for attending protests on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China that were followed by a sweeping crackdown.

11:35