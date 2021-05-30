Section
Covid deaths top 1,000, cases pass 150,000
Thailand
General

Covid deaths top 1,000, cases pass 150,000

published : 30 May 2021 at 08:25

updated: 30 May 2021 at 15:58

writer: Online Reporters

A worker sprays disinfectant at the cremation hall at Wat Bang Ping in Muang district of Samut Prakan on May 24, 2021 after the body of a Covid-19 victim was burned. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)
Health authorities reported 24 new Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday and another 4,528 cases, passing two grim milestones with the accumulated death toll now at 1,012 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic at 154,307.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said 2,626 of the new infections were among the general population and 1,902 in prisons.

Fourteen fatalities were reported in Bangkok, three in Nonthaburi and two in Chon Buri. A single death was recorded in each of Chiang Mai, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Suphan Buri and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said coronavirus transmissions among family members led to most of the 11 deaths.

Bangkok and Phetchaburi detected 754 new infections each. Samut Prakan came third with 264 cases, followed by 139 in Nonthaburi and 90 in Chon Buri.

The CCSA also logged 27 imported cases, including 24 Thais returning from Cambodia. The remaining three were Thais who flew in from Switzerland, the Philippines and the Netherlands.

