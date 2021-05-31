Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Record-breaking 5,485 new Covid cases, 19 deaths
Thailand
General

Record-breaking 5,485 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

published : 31 May 2021 at 08:20

writer: Online Reporters

A woman sits on a chair during the observation period after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Muang district of Nonthaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
A woman sits on a chair during the observation period after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Muang district of Nonthaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Health authorities on Monday reported 5,485 new Covid-19 cases, the most ever in a 24-hour period, raising the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 159,792. A further 19 coronavirus-related fatalities took the accumulated toll to 1,031.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,532 of the new infections were in the general population and 1,953 in prisons.

More details were expected in the regular afternoon briefing.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (33)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Minister: Vaccines vital to halting Covid in prisons

The best way to halt the spread of Covid-19 in prisons is to quickly vaccinate inmates in facilities where the number of infections is zero, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Monday.

12:19
Sports

Tokyo Olympics fans to need vaccination or virus test: report

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics fans may have to be vaccinated or test negative for the coronavirus before being allowed into venues, a Japanese newspaper report said Monday.

11:45
Business

Third wave, slow vaccine rollout may delay recovery to 2023 - BoT

Thailand's economy could take until the first quarter of 2023 to return to normal due to a third wave of coronavirus infections and uncertainty over the rollout of vaccines, the central bank governor said on Monday.

11:30