Record-breaking 5,485 new Covid cases, 19 deaths
published : 31 May 2021 at 08:20
writer: Online Reporters
Health authorities on Monday reported 5,485 new Covid-19 cases, the most ever in a 24-hour period, raising the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 159,792. A further 19 coronavirus-related fatalities took the accumulated toll to 1,031.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,532 of the new infections were in the general population and 1,953 in prisons.
More details were expected in the regular afternoon briefing.