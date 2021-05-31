Record-breaking 5,485 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

A woman sits on a chair during the observation period after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Muang district of Nonthaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Health authorities on Monday reported 5,485 new Covid-19 cases, the most ever in a 24-hour period, raising the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 159,792. A further 19 coronavirus-related fatalities took the accumulated toll to 1,031.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,532 of the new infections were in the general population and 1,953 in prisons.

