CCSA puts brakes on City Hall relaxation

Five groups of places no longer allowed to reopen

Operators of massage shops and spas gather at City Hall on Monday to ask the Bangkok governor to review the closure order on their establishments. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has put brakes on City Hall's plan to allow five types of businesses, including spas and beauty clinics, to open on Tuesday.

City Hall announced on Monday morning it allowed some places with no reports of Covid clusters to open from Tuesday, including spas and beauty clinics.

Its communicable disease committee met on Monday to consider easing Covid-19 measures for businesses. The panel decided that since the Covid clusters to date were found in communities, markets and construction workers’ camps, measures for other places should be eased to help operators.

But in the afternoon, it said the CCSA had delayed the decision by 14 days from June 1. It did not give reasons for the sudden change.

According to City Hall's order earlier, the places allowed to operate from Tuesday were:

museums, learning centres, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group visits

tattoo shops, or shops providing any kind of skin-piercing services, and nail salons

beauty and weight-control clinics and shops

spas and massage shops, except sauna and facial massage services

public parks, botanical or floral gardens, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group sitting and consumption of food and drinks, except drinking water

Other places remain temporarily closed until June 14, it had said.