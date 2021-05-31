Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
CCSA puts brakes on City Hall relaxation
Thailand
General

CCSA puts brakes on City Hall relaxation

Five groups of places no longer allowed to reopen

published : 31 May 2021 at 19:10

updated: 31 May 2021 at 21:26

writer: Online Reporters

Operators of massage shops and spas gather at City Hall on Monday to ask the Bangkok governor to review the closure order on their establishments. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
Operators of massage shops and spas gather at City Hall on Monday to ask the Bangkok governor to review the closure order on their establishments. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has put brakes on City Hall's plan to allow five types of businesses, including spas and beauty clinics, to open on Tuesday.

City Hall announced on Monday morning it allowed some places with no reports of Covid clusters to open from Tuesday, including spas and beauty clinics.

Its communicable disease committee met on Monday to consider easing Covid-19 measures for businesses. The panel decided that since the Covid clusters to date were found in communities, markets and construction workers’ camps, measures for other places should be eased to help operators.

But in the afternoon, it said the CCSA had delayed the decision by 14 days from June 1. It did not give reasons for the sudden change.

According to City Hall's order earlier, the places allowed to operate from Tuesday were:

  • museums, learning centres, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group visits
  • tattoo shops, or shops providing any kind of skin-piercing services, and nail salons
  • beauty and weight-control clinics and shops
  • spas and massage shops, except sauna and facial massage services
  • public parks, botanical or floral gardens, with strict measures in place such as a ban on group sitting and consumption of food and drinks, except drinking water

Other places remain temporarily closed until June 14, it had said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (24)
MOST RECENT
Business

Seeking police help

Former judges and a law firm file complaints with police after they were accused of being involved in the Toyota bribery scandal.

21:02
Thailand

Sudden change

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has put brakes on City Hall's plan to allow five types of businesses, including spas and beauty clinics, to open on Tuesday.

19:10
Business

Top banker warns slow vaccine rollout could ‘devastate’ manufacturing

As a series of new Covid-19 clusters prompt factory shutdowns and losses to business and the economy, a top banker has warned the shambolic vaccine rollout could cripple Thailand's manufacturing industry.

18:05