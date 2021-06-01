Financial help for people suffering effects of Covid vaccination

A medical worker prepares a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at CentralWorld shopping centre in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The National Health Security Office has so far paid out nearly one million baht in assistance to people suffering from side effects of Covid-19 vaccinations.

NHSO secretary-general Jadej Thammatach-aree said on Tuesday that a total of 991,700 baht had been distributed to 150 people, and the office was continuing to receive requests for financial aid from Covid-19 vaccine recipients.

People who felt they or their relatives suffered from side effects, including fatalities in the family, should file requests for assistance with their local branch of NHSO or provincial public health offices right away.

If it was approved, they would receive financial aid within five days, Dr Jadej said.

In the case of death or permanent disability payment would be up to 400,000 baht.

For an organ loss or disability, the maximum payout was 240,000 baht.

For a side effect that required medical treatment, a vaccine recipient would be eligible for up to 100,000 baht in compensation.

The actual aid depended on the extent of the side effects, Dr Jadej said.

"The people who suspect vaccines of causing illness or death can file their requests right away without having to wait for verification, because it is initial assistance which does not require proof," he said.

"Even if medical investigation concludes later that it had nothing to do with a Covid-19 vaccine, we will not demand a refund," he said.

The NHSO secretary-general said 131 of the 150 cases that received this financial aid over the past two weeks had mild symptoms, 15 developed moderate symptoms and four suffered severe side effects and were admitted to hospital.

The assistance covers only people who receive government-procured vaccines.