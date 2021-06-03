Thammasat jab centre set to open

The Gymnasium 4 Building at the Rangsit Campus of Thammasat University in Pathum Thani province is prepared to be a new Covid-19 vaccination centre on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus, on Wednesday announced its vaccination centre was ready to open next Monday and expects to inoculate at least 2,000 people a day.

The site has been set up at the university's Gymnasium 4 Building. The Minister of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation, Anek Laothamatas, on Wednesday presided over the opening ceremony.

It will be the second biggest vaccination centre in Thailand, after the centre at Bang Sue Grand Station.

"The setting up of the vaccination centre at Thammasat University comes at a propitious time as we strive to keep people safe from Covid-19. The university will take the lead to support the government in tackling Covid-19," Thammasat University president Kesinee Vitoonchat said on Wednesday.

"The university must immediately help people receive a vaccine that is efficient and safe."

Prof Surapon Nitikraipot, chairman of the Thammasat University Hospital's executive board, said the vaccination centre will be open for at least six months. All personnel will work without any days off and will not get extra pay.

"We hope the government procures enough doses for people. As of now, there are 57,500 people registered to get a vaccine with the university via the Mor Prom app," he said.

Meanwhile, six million AstraZeneca vaccine doses will be delivered in batches this month and the first lot is expected to be ready for distribution on Monday. According to the Public Health Ministry, about 70% of the population will get their first shots by the end of September.