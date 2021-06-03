Section
39 new Covid fatalities, 3,886 new cases
39 new Covid fatalities, 3,886 new cases

published : 3 Jun 2021 at 08:10

writer: Online Reporters

Covid-19 vaccine recipients react at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Covid-19 vaccine recipients react at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 39 new Covid-19 fatalities and 3,886 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

The 3,886 new cases comprised 2,656 among general people and 1,230 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,626 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1 when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 140,485 Covid-19 patients, 90,778 of whom recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 169,348 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,052 in the third wave of Covid-19 starting in April and 1,146 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

