69 new Covid-19 cases in Chon Buri
Thailand
General

published : 8 Jun 2021 at 11:24

writer: Online Reporters

People get Covid-19 vaccinations at the conference hall of Muang Ban Suan municipality in Muang district of Chon Buri on Monday. (Photo: Chon Buri public health office)
People get Covid-19 vaccinations at the conference hall of Muang Ban Suan municipality in Muang district of Chon Buri on Monday. (Photo: Chon Buri public health office)

CHON BURI: Another 69 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Chon Buri, 36 of them linked to six clusters.

The new infections were reported in four districts - Muang, Si Racha, Bang Lamung and Phan Thong - and among people who came from the provinces of Rayong, Chachoengsao and Samut Prakan.

The provincial public health office on Tuesday said there were 22 cases from a cluster at living quarters for migrant workers in Si Racha district, three from a cluster at Suksawat Phansadet ice-making factory in Si Racha district, one from a cluster at a factory in Rayong's Pluak Daeng district who was admitted to Chon Buri, six who came into contact with infected people at a cluster at Bang Sai community, three who had contracted the virus from infected people at a cluster at Talad Mai market, and one who came into contact with an infected person at a cluster at Celeraise Co.

The other cases were 13 who came into contact with infected family members, eight who caught the disease at their workplaces and three who came into contact with infected migrant workers. Another eight contractedg the disease from previously-confirmed cases and one was under disease investigation, the provincial public health office said on its Facebook page.

Chon Buri reported total cases of 5,078, of which 4,169 remain at hospitals. There have been 30 fatalities.

The provincial public health office reported on Tuesday that officials were able to trace 227 people who came into contact with infected people. They were being tested.

