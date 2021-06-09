35 new Covid fatalities, 2,680 new cases

Medical workers monitor the conditions of Covid-19 patients through surveillance cameras at a field hospital at the IMPACT convention and exhibition complex in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 35 new Covid-19 fatalities and 2,680 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

The 2,680 new cases comprised 2,400 among general people and 280 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,253 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1 when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 156,365 Covid-19 patients, 108,826 of whom recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 184,828 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,238 in the third wave of Covid-19 starting in April and 1,332 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.