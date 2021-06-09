Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
35 new Covid fatalities, 2,680 new cases
Thailand
General

35 new Covid fatalities, 2,680 new cases

published : 9 Jun 2021 at 08:02

writer: Online Reporters

Medical workers monitor the conditions of Covid-19 patients through surveillance cameras at a field hospital at the IMPACT convention and exhibition complex in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Medical workers monitor the conditions of Covid-19 patients through surveillance cameras at a field hospital at the IMPACT convention and exhibition complex in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 35 new Covid-19 fatalities and 2,680 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

The 2,680 new cases comprised 2,400 among general people and 280 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,253 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1 when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 156,365 Covid-19 patients, 108,826 of whom recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 184,828 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was at 1,238 in the third wave of Covid-19 starting in April and 1,332 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

35 new Covid fatalities, 2,680 new cases

There were 35 new Covid-19 fatalities and 2,680 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

08:02
Business

Excise urges pickup's primacy

Any proposed restructure of the vehicle excise tax should not affect the country's product champion, the one-tonne pickup, says a source at the Excise Department.

07:10
Sports

End of World Cup dream for Thailand

Thailand's road to the 2022 World Cup reached an end on Monday after the War Elephants lost 3-1 to the United Arab Emirates.

06:22