Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Post-vaccination deaths were 'coincidental'
Thailand
General

Post-vaccination deaths were 'coincidental'

published : 9 Jun 2021 at 18:09

writer: Online Reporters

A member of the Social Security Fund receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
A member of the Social Security Fund receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Investigations into 12 of the 28 deaths that have occurred after people received Covid-19 vaccination have concluded their deaths were coincidental to the inoculation, with the other results still pending, the Department of Disease Control reported on Wednesday.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazards and diseases, said experts found that Covid-19 vaccines had nothing to do with 12 of the deaths.  They were defined as coincidental events.

Determining the exact cause of death in each case was a time-consuming process and took into account the patients' medical treatment records, autopsy reports and results of laboratory tests, he said.

Of the 12 cases, eight suffered acute coronary syndrome (sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart), one had Immune Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (a blood disease), one a pulmonary embolism (lung blood clot), one purulent meningitis and one an intraabdominal aneurysm.

"The deaths were from severe undesirable symptoms and were not a result of receiving the vaccine... People can rest assured that the vaccines are safe," Dr Chawetsan said.

Undesirable symptoms or side effects could be the body's reaction to foreign substances,  and vaccines were foreign substances, he said.

Dr Chawetsan said most people with a chronic illness whose condition was stable could receive Covid-19 vaccines.

Investigations into the 16 other fatalities were still incomplete, Dr Chawetsan said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Korea bubble

South Korea is in talks with Thailand for travel bubble agreements that include Singapore, Taiwan, Guam and Saipan to revive the tourism sector devasted by the coronavirus pandemic.

18:33
Thailand

Post-vaccination deaths were 'coincidental'

Investigations into 12 of the 28 deaths that have occurred after people received Covid-19 vaccination have concluded their deaths were coincidental to the inoculation, with the other results still pending, the Department of Disease Control reported on Wednesday.

18:09
World

UN warns of 'mass deaths' from starvation in Myanmar

The UN's special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar has warned of "mass deaths" from starvation and disease in the wake of fighting between rebel groups and junta forces in the east of the coup-stricken country.

18:00
MORE IN SECTION
“Daikin” brings clean air to families with “Streamer” technology that eliminates novel coronavirus

“Daikin” brings clean air to families with “Streamer” technology that eliminates novel coronavirus

Huawei aims to accelerate digital transformation and post-pandemic recovery with ecosystem partners

Huawei aims to accelerate digital transformation and post-pandemic recovery with ecosystem partners

KEEP DREAMING OF SUMMER IN THAILAND WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY

KEEP DREAMING OF SUMMER IN THAILAND WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY

The Attorney General of the Kingdom of Thailand has ordered the prosecution of "Khunying Korkaew Boonyachinda and associates"

The Attorney General of the Kingdom of Thailand has ordered the prosecution of "Khunying Korkaew Boonyachinda and associates"

Digital Skill Development Academy and Huawei Launch Mobile App Development Online Course

Digital Skill Development Academy and Huawei Launch Mobile App Development Online Course