Schools to open on June 14
Thailand
General

Schools to open on June 14

Only remote learning in Bangkok and vicinity

published : 10 Jun 2021 at 17:46

writer: Online Reporters

A young student in Pathum Thani practices as she prepares for the new school year, which will start on Monday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
A young student in Pathum Thani practices as she prepares for the new school year, which will start on Monday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The new school year will begin on June 14, but on-site learning will be banned in Bangkok and three neighbouring provinces, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced on Thursday.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said Thursday's meeting gave the Education Ministry the green light to start the new school year next Monday.

However, school classrooms will remain shut in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan, which will rely on remote learning for students.

Dr Apisamai said provincial communicable disease committees could halt reopening of classrooms if an area was considered unsafe due to Covid-19 transmissions.

Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan are the areas hit hardest by the third wave of novel coronavirus disease.


