Schools in Korat postpone start of school year

Many schools in Nakhon Ratchasima postpone the opening of the school year by at least a week as parents are worried about the Covid-19 transmission. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Many schools in Nakhon Ratchasima have postponed the opening of the new school semester from Monday by up to three weeks to ease parents’ worries about Covid-19 transmission.

Many private schools in Muang and other districts of this northeastern province posted the announcements on their Facebook pages on Saturday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced on Thursday that the new school year would begin on Monday, but on-site learning would be banned in Bangkok and three neighbouring provinces where most cases were reported.

Pluk Panya School, and Sarasas Hua Thalae School in Muang district postponed the new term to June 21. Baan Khunnoo and Methaphat schools in Muang district put it off to June 23 while Saint Mary’s College in Muang district would start the new term to June 28.

Most public schools will open by the original schedule on Monday.