Three Pagodas pass closed

A worker disinfects the entry to customs house in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi with disinfectants on Sunday after an official working there tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The Three Pagodas border pass has been closed for two weeks from Monday after more Covid-19 infections were detected at the border with Myanmar.

Provincial governor Jirakiat Phumsawad said on Sunday the checkpoint in Sangkhla Buri district would remain shut until June 27.

He said health officials found new transmissions of the virus at the checkpoint, including a Thai customs officer.

Three infections were found in the area from Thursday to Saturday.

The checkpoint does open temporarily allow border trade between Thailand and Myanmar, but with strict limits on personal contact. It is closed to all other passage.