Total Covid caseload passes 200,000 Tuesday
Thailand
General

Government reports 3,000 new cases and 19 deaths

published : 15 Jun 2021 at 08:01

writer: Online Reporters

People exercise at Wachira Benchathat Park in Bangkok on Monday, the day Thailand's accumulated Covid-19 caseload passed 200,000, as City Hall reopened public parks after their closure to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Thailand's total Covid-19 caseload crossed 200,000 on Tuesday morning as the Public Health Ministry reported 3,000 new cases and 19 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

There were 2,360 cases in the general population and 640 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,774 novel coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, the number of new cases has reached 173,401, 135,292 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been a total of 202,264 Covid-19 cases, 162,718 of whom recovered.

The death toll is now 1,391 from the third wave and 1,485 since the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

  • Details will be added to this story after the afternoon briefing by the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
