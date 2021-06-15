Retired police officer dies 5 days after AstraZeneca jab

Police and rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation move the body of Pol Sub-Lt Songpop Poosang from his house in tambon Bang Pu Mai in Muang district, Samut Prakan, to a hospital for an autopsy. The retired officer collapsed and died after having breathing difficulties. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A 73-year-old retired police officer died on Monday, five days after receiving a shot of AstraZenica Covid-19 vaccine, police said.

Pol Lt Kijjapat Ratanapan, a Bang Pu police duty officer, identified him as Pol Sub-Lt Songpop Poosang.



At about 3pm, the retired officer collapsed and lost consciousness at house No 390/120 at Moo 3 village in tambon Bang Pu Mai of Muang district.



Rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation arrived shortly afterwards and tried to save his life by performing CPR, but were not successful.



The body of Pol Sub-Lt Songpop was sent to Rama Chakrinarubodin Hospital in Samut Prakan for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.



His wife, Ms Wannaporn, 70, said that before retirement her husband was an officer at Phlap Phla Chai police station in Bangkok. On June 9, he went to Samut Prakan Hospital and received a shot of AstraZenica vaccine.



On Monday afternoon, she said, he complained of breathing difficulties and a stomach ache, and then lost consciousness. She called an emergency rescue unit.



Ms Wannaporn bellieved her husband's death might be related to his receiving the Covid jab. He had suffered from hypertension, diabetes and ischemic stroke but had shown no symptoms, she said.