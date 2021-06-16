40 Covid deaths, 2,331 new cases

People sit well apart on the floor as nurses examine their medical forms before Covid-19 testig at the PAT sporting ground in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

There were 40 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,331 new cases reported over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 2,305 new infections diagnosed in the general population and 26 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,947 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 175,732 Covid-19 patients, 140,239 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 204,595 Covid-19 cases, 167,665 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,431 in the third wave and 1,525 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.