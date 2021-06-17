30 Covid deaths, 3,129 new cases

Medical staff watch over patients being treated for Covid-19 through a closed-circuit camera at the Erawan 2 field hospital at the Bangkok Arena on Wednesday. The facility, which admits patients with mild and moderate conditions, is supervised by doctors, nurses and personnel around the clock. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 30 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,129 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,672 cases in the general population and 457 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,651 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 178,861 Covid-19 patients, 144,890 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 207,724 Covid-19 cases, 172,316 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,461 in the third wave and 1,555 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.