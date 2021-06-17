Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
30 Covid deaths, 3,129 new cases
Thailand
General

30 Covid deaths, 3,129 new cases

published : 17 Jun 2021 at 08:02

writer: Online Reporters

Medical staff watch over patients being treated for Covid-19 through a closed-circuit camera at the Erawan 2 field hospital at the Bangkok Arena on Wednesday. The facility, which admits patients with mild and moderate conditions, is supervised by doctors, nurses and personnel around the clock. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Medical staff watch over patients being treated for Covid-19 through a closed-circuit camera at the Erawan 2 field hospital at the Bangkok Arena on Wednesday. The facility, which admits patients with mild and moderate conditions, is supervised by doctors, nurses and personnel around the clock. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 30 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,129 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,672 cases in the general population and 457 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,651 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 178,861 Covid-19 patients, 144,890 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 207,724 Covid-19 cases, 172,316 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,461 in the third wave and 1,555 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

30 Covid deaths, 3,129 new cases

There were 30 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,129 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

08:02
Business

CCSA seeks Phuket Sandbox revisions

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's (CCSA) sub-committee has asked the Tourism Authority of Thailand to revise the Covid-19 control plan proposed for its Phuket Tourism Sandbox programme, due to kick off on July 1.

08:00
World

Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arrest five

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police raided the offices of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Thursday morning and arrested five executives under the city's national security law, including its chief editor Ryan Law.

07:45