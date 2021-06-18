22 Covid deaths, 3,058 new cases

Officials of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration inspect Covid-19 control measures at a construction workers’ camp in Lat Krabang district on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There were 22 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,058 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 2,599 cases in the general population and 459 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,094 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 181,919 Covid-19 patients, 148,984 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 210,782 Covid-19 cases, 176,410 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,483 in the third wave and 1,577 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.