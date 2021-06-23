Section
Record 51 Covid deaths, 3,174 new cases
Thailand
General

Record 51 Covid deaths, 3,174 new cases

published : 23 Jun 2021 at 08:19

writer: Online Reporters

'Permanently closed' signs are displayed on Tuesday on stalls at Bang Kapi fresh market which has been shuttered after a Covid-19 outbreak. Several vendors are making preparations to resume business after the market operator introduced measures to guarantee the health safety of vendors and customers. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
A record 51 Covid-19 fatalities and 3,174 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

The previous daily high of  Covid-19 fatalities was  47 on May 27, when the country logged 3,323 new infections.

There were 3,138 cases in the general population and 36 among prison inmates.

On Tuesday 1,941 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 199,676 Covid-19 patients, 162,351 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 228,539 Covid-19 cases, 189,777 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,650 in the third wave and 1,744 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.

