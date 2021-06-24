Thai FDA approves Pfizer vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced it had approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The approval makes Comirnaty the sixth Covid-19 vaccine approved in Thailand, senior health official Paisan Dankhum said in a statement.

The other five vaccines winning the approval are AstraZeneca by AstraZeneca (Thailand) and Siam Bioscience; Coronavac by Sinovac Lifescience imported by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization; Johnson & Johnson by Janssen-Cilag (Thailand); Moderna by Zuellig Pharma and Sinopharm imported by Biogenetech.

Thailand plans to order 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and expects to receive them by the end of the year.