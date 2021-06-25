Dept reports 103 post-jab deaths in total

The Disease Control Department (DCD) on Thursday reported that 1,945 people fell ill and 103 others died after receiving various Covid-19 vaccines.

A probe has been completed into 42 of the deaths, and no link was made back to vaccines.

Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazard and disease control at the DCD, said that 7.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered, and as of Monday, 1,945 people, or 24.6 cases per 100,000 doses, fell ill from unexpected symptoms such as severe allergies, while 103 others, or 1.3 cases per 100,000 doses, died.

He said an investigation into the 103 deaths was launched, adding that in the 42 probes examined so far, specialists found the deaths were not related to the vaccines. The causes were coincidental, including 10 from heart disease, three by cerebral haemorrhage and the rest other causes.

He said 945 cases of serious side effects were reported, of which 327 have been examined by the specialists, while 618 remain under investigation. A total of 914 people, or about 27.09 cases per 100,000 doses, suffered side effects after receiving their first dose of the Sinovac vaccine, while 44 people, or about 1.3 cases per 100,000 doses, died, Dr Chawetsan said.

Two-hundred and forty-three people were hospitalised and seven died after receiving their second shot of the Sinovac vaccine, he said.

As for the AstraZeneca vaccine, Dr Chawetsan said 782 people, or 33.93 cases per 100,000 doses, fell ill while 49, or 2.13 cases per 100,000 doses, died after receiving their first shot.

Six people, or 11.78 cases per 100,000 doses, fell ill and one person, or 1.96 cases per 100,000 doses, died after receiving their second shot, Dr Chawetsan said.