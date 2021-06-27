42 Covid deaths, 3,995 new cases

A worker cleans an area at the Future Park Rangsit shopping mall in Thanya Buri district of Pathum Thani to be used as a vaccination centre on Tuesday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Health authorities on Sunday reported 42 more Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 3,995 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,912 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 244,447.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,950 of the new infections were in the general population and 45 in prisons.

