42 Covid deaths, 3,995 new cases
published : 27 Jun 2021 at 08:17
writer: Online Reporters
Health authorities on Sunday reported 42 more Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 3,995 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,912 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 244,447.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,950 of the new infections were in the general population and 45 in prisons.
More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.