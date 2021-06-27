Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
42 Covid deaths, 3,995 new cases
Thailand
General

42 Covid deaths, 3,995 new cases

published : 27 Jun 2021 at 08:17

writer: Online Reporters

A worker cleans an area at the Future Park Rangsit shopping mall in Thanya Buri district of Pathum Thani to be used as a vaccination centre on Tuesday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
A worker cleans an area at the Future Park Rangsit shopping mall in Thanya Buri district of Pathum Thani to be used as a vaccination centre on Tuesday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Health authorities on Sunday reported 42 more Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 3,995 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,912 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 244,447.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 3,950 of the new infections were in the general population and 45 in prisons. 

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Majority disagree with reopening the country in 120 days: Nida Poll

A majority of people have voiced disagreement with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's announcement to reopen the country in 120 days amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

09:53
Business

Laos to join meetings on rail link

Thailand and China have agreed to seek to hold a monthly tripartite meeting with Laos to review updates on the progress on their plan to connect the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail system in Thailand with Vientiane.

09:00
Thailand

42 Covid deaths, 3,995 new cases

Health authorities on Sunday reported 42 more Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday and another 3,995 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,912 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 244,447.

08:17