Workers leave via Surin post

Construction workers return to their camp in Laksi district on Sunday. All construction sites and workers camps in Bangkok and surrounding provinces are sealed off from Monday for at least 30 days. Arnun Chonmahatrakool

SURIN: About 200 Cambodian nationals returned home via this northeastern province after the government decided to close all construction camps in greater Bangkok and four southern provinces for 30 days to tackle the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An immigration official at Kap Choeng district said the number of Cambodian returnees rose sharply after the closure order. Most of them were employed in the construction sector, and many were dropped off by their employers, the official added.

The returnees were interviewed and screened for Covid-19 before they were escorted by authorities to make sure they did not stray away from the designated route after they were cleared to leave, he said.

Disease control measures were tightened at the immigration office, especially around the Covid-19 screening area, where unauthorised individuals are not allowed.

He also called on employers or their drivers to drop the workers off at Kap Choeng immigration checkpoint to help the province's disease control and deportation efforts, after several migrant workers were found abandoned at public places, including markets.

Surin on Sunday reported 14 new Covid-19 infections and advised those who had arrived from maximum and strict control provinces to self-isolate for 14 days to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Local leaders and health volunteers have also been asked to keep an eye out for new arrivals particularly from the high-risk provinces.