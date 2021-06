22 Covid deaths, 5,406 new cases

A health worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre inside Bang Sue Grand Station on June 21, 2021. (Reuters photo)

Health authorities on Monday reported 22 more Covid-19 fatalities and 5,406 new transmissions, bringing the accumulated toll to 1,934 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 249,853.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 5,397 of the new infections were in the general population and only nine in prisons.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.