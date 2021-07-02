11 test positive for Delta strain in Chiang Mai

The Chiang Mai Public Health office has detected 11 people infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the province, and the provincial communicable disease committee has placed limits on the sale of alcohol until the end of the month.

The 11 patients with the Delta variant were mostly infected after travelling to Bangkok before returning and spreading the virus among their relatives.

Provincial disease control chief Songyos Khamchai said yesterday the first two cases were engineers at construction sites who had been in contact with an infected colleague, before spreading the virus to two of their relatives.

Four other cases, linked to a group of architects working in Bangkok, tested positive for the Delta strain on Tuesday, before the virus continued to spread to three others in Saraphi district.

Fortunately, the cases were detected quickly and were being monitored closely by provincial public health officials, he said.

Meanwhile, provincial permanent secretary, Kanok Sriwichainan, said the provincial communicable disease committee has announced it will only allow restaurants to open until 10.30pm, as well as limit the time that alcohol can be sold across the province to try to contain the virus.

Restaurants granted permission by the Excise Department will be allowed to sell alcohol until 9pm. The sale of alcohol in the province will be allowed from 11am-2pm and 5pm-9pm.

Violators will be liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015.