Record 61 Covid deaths, 6,087 new cases
Thailand
General

published : 2 Jul 2021 at 08:14

writer: Online Reporters

Workers at a camp in Laksi district receive meals on Thursday during the one-month closure. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
A record daily Covid-19 death toll of 61 and 6,087 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday.

The second-highest daily fatalities were at 57 on Thursday.

Of the 6,087 cases reported on Friday, 5,880 were in the general population while 207 were among prison inmates.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 270,921 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll was 2,141 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.

