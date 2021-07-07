Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
First Covid-infected tourist found in Phuket Sandbox
Thailand
General

First Covid-infected tourist found in Phuket Sandbox

published : 7 Jul 2021 at 11:13

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew at Wednesday's press conference.
Phuket governor Narong Woonciew at Wednesday's press conference.

PHUKET: A man from the United Arab Emirates who arrived in this southern island province in a tour group on Tuesday was found to be infected with Covid-19, governor Narong Woonciew said on Wednesday.

He is the first tourist found with the virus since the province was reopened on July 1 under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, he said.

The provincial health office reported that a sample swab was taken from the tourist on his arrival at Phuket international airport on Tuesday, before he went to his hotel.

Between 10pm-11pm, the test result came out positive.

Health officials immediately informed the manager of the hotel and took the tourist to a hospital for treatment.

Other tourists in the same group had been placed in 14-day quarantine at a hotel provided by the province for observation and Covid-19 testing.

From July 1-7 a total of 2,113 had arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox programme, the governor said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (26)
MOST RECENT
World

Devil pact British teen murdered sisters, expected to win lottery

LONDON: A British teenager was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering two sisters, as part of a pact he believed he had made with demonic forces to kill at least six women every six months in exchange for a future lottery win.

12:13
Business

Economy may miss forecast if virus outbreak prolonged - BoT minutes

Thailand's economy faced significant downside risks and limited policy room should be preserved to be used for the most effective time, the central bank's minutes of its last meeting showed on Wednesday.

11:42
Thailand

First Covid-infected tourist found in Phuket Sandbox

PHUKET: A man from the United Arab Emirates who arrived in this southern island province in a tour group on Tuesday was found to be infected with Covid-19, governor Narong Woonciew said on Wednesday.

11:13