First Covid-infected tourist found in Phuket Sandbox

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew at Wednesday's press conference.

PHUKET: A man from the United Arab Emirates who arrived in this southern island province in a tour group on Tuesday was found to be infected with Covid-19, governor Narong Woonciew said on Wednesday.

He is the first tourist found with the virus since the province was reopened on July 1 under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, he said.



The provincial health office reported that a sample swab was taken from the tourist on his arrival at Phuket international airport on Tuesday, before he went to his hotel.



Between 10pm-11pm, the test result came out positive.



Health officials immediately informed the manager of the hotel and took the tourist to a hospital for treatment.



Other tourists in the same group had been placed in 14-day quarantine at a hotel provided by the province for observation and Covid-19 testing.



From July 1-7 a total of 2,113 had arrived in Phuket under the Sandbox programme, the governor said.