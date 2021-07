86 Covid deaths, 9,539 new cases reported Sunday

People form long lines at the Central Plaza Westgate shopping centre in Nonthaburi to receive Covid-19 vaccines on Saturday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Health authorities on Sunday said 86 more Covid-19 fatalities and 9,539 new transmissions around Thailand occurred on Saturday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,711 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 336,371.

They said 9,436 of the new infections were in the general population and 103 in prisons.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.