Seven cases of 'mixed infection' found

No serious symptoms so far in Alpha-Delta cases

Tents are seen under the Expressway in Klong Toey district in Bangkok on Monday. Covid-19 infected people in communities stay in them while waiting to be sent to hospitals. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Seven construction workers are suspected to have been infected with two variants of coronavirus at the same time, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Tests at a large construction site in Bangkok showed they were infected with the Alpha and Delta variants, first found in England and India respectively, Dr Supakit Sirilak, chief of the Department of Medical Sciences, said during the ministry’s daily briefing on Monday.

As of now, they remain fit and have not developed worrisome symptoms, said Dr Supakit.

He added coinfection does not mean a patient’s symptoms are more serious.

“However, more cases of mixed infection could lead to a hybrid and eventually, a new variant, something we don't want to see,” he said.

Of all 1,737 workers at the construction site, 1,327 tested positive. Among them, 23.3% were infected with the Alpha variant and 73.7% with Delta.

Discussing Covid-19 variants in Thailand, Dr Supakit said highly contagious Delta was close to becoming the dominant strain in the country, replacing Alpha.

According to tests conducted from April 1 to Friday, Alpha made up 74.1%. Delta followed with 24.14% in Bangkok and 60 provinces while Beta, which was first detected in South Africa, made up 1.78%, mainly in the South.

In Bangkok, Delta has already become a dominant strain, with 57.1% while Alpha made up the rest, he said.