Couple tie knot during Phuket Sandbox

Francis Wong from Hong Kong, left, and Nathanan Chantadaensuwan receive copies of their marriage certificate from the registration office chief of Muang district, Phuket. They registered their marriage on Monday, during the Phuket Sandbox. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Hong Kong man and his Thai fiancee registered their marriage on Monday while staying in the province under the Phuket Sandbox programme.

The marriage of Francis Wong and Nathanan Chantadaensuwan, both 32, was witnessed by Jirasak Kongthanathavornsakul, chief of the registration section at the Muang district office.



Mr Wong flew from Hong Kong and Ms Nathanan from Bangkok for the occasion.



Ms Nathanan said she met Mr Wong four years ago while she was in England studying for a master's degree. They planned to marry earlier but it had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.



"When Phuket was re-opened under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, Francis and I came to Phuket to register our marriage. I plan to move to Hong Kong and live there with him in one year from now," Ms Nathanan said.



Mr Wong praised the Sandbox programme. Although he found it difficult to prepare the documents required to travel to Phuket, he was received with full hospitality by provincial authorities on arriving, he said.