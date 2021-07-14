Royal Academy taking orders for Sinopharm

A medical worker holds a vial of Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm at an inoculation station in Pathum Thani province on June 29. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

An application will be made available for download for ordering the Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday and Friday, according to the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), which imports the vaccine.

The alternative vaccine will be sold at 888 baht per dose, the same price as other agencies buying from the academy are charged. The academy has been supplying the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine to local administrative bodies for local distribution.

CRA secretary-general Nithi Mahanonda said if possible the price may be lowered. The first batch of vaccines is available for order by 30,000-50,000 people.

The CRA is also in the process of placing orders for alternative vaccines of other brands for use as booster shots, he said.

After the first batch of orders for the Sinopharm vaccine is complete, the next round will start in four to five days. The intervals will ensure the hospitals have prepared enough storage space for the vaccine to be administered to those who ordered it.

The vaccine needs to be kept at the required temperature both during delivery and at its destination.

After the vaccine is ordered via the app and money transfer is complete, arrangements will be made for the vaccine to be administered at either the state-run or private hospital of choice.

The CRA was looking to import other vaccines as booster shots to help contain the spread of new Covid-19 variants more effectively. The academy has been able to order such vaccines in limited amounts due to the state of its finances and the steep global demand for them. The backlog for the vaccines has stretched to the middle of next year.

"Manufacturers are constantly improving their vaccines," he said.

Dr Nithi said immunisation is essential for protecting against emerging strains of the virus. Before ordering, the CRA must study the types of vaccines and their qualities.

The CRA has also announced it has no policy to offer mixing and matching of vaccine doses, except for people who are the subject of medical research, those who develop undesirable side effects, or those allergic to the first vaccine shot.

The academy said it still recommends first and second jabs using a vaccine by the same manufacturer.

The academy will accept no responsibility for any side effects experienced by anyone who procures a vaccine from the CRA for a cross-brand inoculation or as an improper booster shot.

It also warned that insurance may not extend coverage in such an event.