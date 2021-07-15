Record 98 Covid deaths, 9,186 new cases

A long queue of people is seen here outside Thupatemi Stadium in Don Muang district of Bangkok, one of the centres opened for Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests on Wednesday. More test locations have opened to handle increasing demand. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country had a record high of 98 new Covid-19 fatalities and 9,186 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 9,107 cases in the general population and 79 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,543 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 343,352 Covid-19 patients, 238,701 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 372,215 Covid-19 cases, 266,127 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 2,938 in the third wave and 3,032 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities was at 91 on July 10 when the country logged 9,326 new infections.