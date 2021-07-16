67 Covid deaths, 9,692 new cases

Section
Thailand
published : 16 Jul 2021 at 07:50

writer: Online Reporters

A medical worker uses sticky tape to seal gloves for his colleague while another writes his colleague’s name on the back of the Covid-19 protection suit as they prepare for Covid-19 testing in Rong Moo community in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Thursday. The medical workers are from Songkhla’s Chana Hospital. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
A medical worker uses sticky tape to seal gloves for his colleague while another writes his colleague’s name on the back of the Covid-19 protection suit as they prepare for Covid-19 testing in Rong Moo community in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Thursday. The medical workers are from Songkhla’s Chana Hospital. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 67 new Covid-19 fatalities and 9,692 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 9,077 cases in the general population and 615 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,730 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 353,044 Covid-19 patients, 244,431 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 381,907 Covid-19 cases, 271,857 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,005 in the third wave and 3,099 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

