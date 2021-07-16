Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hundreds returning home for Covid treatment in Korat
Thailand
General

Hundreds returning home for Covid treatment in Korat

published : 16 Jul 2021 at 11:38

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Workers set up a field hospital for Covid-19 patients in a hall at Wat Takhro in Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Friday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
Workers set up a field hospital for Covid-19 patients in a hall at Wat Takhro in Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Friday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: More than 700 people infected with Covid-19 have already sought and been given permission to return home for treatment in Nakhon Ratchasima and there are still beds available for more, a senior health official said on Friday.

Since June 29, 707 Nakhon Ratchasima natives who were infected with the virus elsewhere had sought permission to return and receive treatment in their home province, provincial health chief Narinrat Pichayakamin said.

Dr Narinrat said they were among the many Nakhon Ratchasima natives who were returning from at-risk areas including Greater Bangkok and other central plains provinces.

Conventional hospitals still had vacant beds for Covid patients and new field hospitals were being set up for them, he said.

Of the 707 Covid-19 cases, 654 were green-coded (asymptomatic) cases, 50 yellow-coded and three red-coded. Officials told 51 of them to enter home quarantine.

On Thursday,  Nakhon Ratchasima logged 113 new Covid-19 cases - including 53 returnees from at-risk areas and 17 who had been confirmed with the virus in other provinces, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Hundreds returning home for Covid treatment in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: More than 700 people infected with Covid-19 have already sought and been given permission to return home for treatment in Nakhon Ratchasima and there are still beds available for more, a senior health official said on Friday.

11:38
World

Hundreds missing in Germany as floods batter Europe

BAD NEUENAHR-AHRWEILER, Germany: Emergency responders were on Friday still searching for hundreds of missing people after the worst floods in living memory killed at least 59 people in the country's west.

10:45
World

Clubhouse in a conflict zone: Afghans confront Taliban on audio app

KABUL: As war rages across the countryside, young Afghans are plugging in their earphones and logging into audio-based app Clubhouse to argue with the Taliban and pitch counter-offensive tactics.

10:45