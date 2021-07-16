Hundreds returning home for Covid treatment in Korat

Workers set up a field hospital for Covid-19 patients in a hall at Wat Takhro in Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Friday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: More than 700 people infected with Covid-19 have already sought and been given permission to return home for treatment in Nakhon Ratchasima and there are still beds available for more, a senior health official said on Friday.

Since June 29, 707 Nakhon Ratchasima natives who were infected with the virus elsewhere had sought permission to return and receive treatment in their home province, provincial health chief Narinrat Pichayakamin said.

Dr Narinrat said they were among the many Nakhon Ratchasima natives who were returning from at-risk areas including Greater Bangkok and other central plains provinces.

Conventional hospitals still had vacant beds for Covid patients and new field hospitals were being set up for them, he said.

Of the 707 Covid-19 cases, 654 were green-coded (asymptomatic) cases, 50 yellow-coded and three red-coded. Officials told 51 of them to enter home quarantine.

On Thursday, Nakhon Ratchasima logged 113 new Covid-19 cases - including 53 returnees from at-risk areas and 17 who had been confirmed with the virus in other provinces, he said.