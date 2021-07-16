Protesters at health ministry demand more jabs

A few dozen protesters rallied outside the Ministry of Public Health on Friday evening to vent their anger about an insufficient supply of coronavirus vaccines.

The protesters also clashed with police as they tried to go inside the ministry compound. Two people, including a police officer, were reported injured.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said protest leader Shinawat Chankrachang and at least another demonstrator were arrested and taken from the rally scene.

A police officer was also injured and legal action would be taken against the demonstrators, said Dr Rungrueng Kitphati, a ministry spokesman.

He called for people to use other channels to voice their demands, as protest rallies risked creating even more of a burden for health personnel who are battling to contain a virus outbreak that shows no signs of slowing down.

Police towed away a speaker truck that the protesters were using, saying the curfew now in force in the capital region was approaching. They refused to return the keys to the owner, a witness said.