Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Anutin insists AZ lift local jab target from 3 million
Thailand
General

Anutin insists AZ lift local jab target from 3 million

published : 18 Jul 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post reporters

Anutin: AZ must do more
Anutin: AZ must do more

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admits he received a letter from the AstraZeneca company saying it has the capacity to supply Thailand with just three million doses of its vaccine a month.

However, Mr Anutin insisted he wrote back to say the country needed at least 10 million doses a month to combat surging daily infections.

The company's letter was dated June 25 and Mr Anutin's reply was made five days later.

In an interview with Isranews Agency, which obtained the leaked letter, Mr Anutin said he argued the country needed a much larger quantity. He advocated for at least 10 million doses a month for the national vaccination campaign.

Mr Anutin said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha backed his stance.

The minister said the government hoped AstraZeneca will be able to deliver the vaccine to meet the government's target.

The correspondence came as vaccine supplies are reportedly running short, forcing several non-hospital vaccination points in Bangkok to suspend operations.

On Thursday, AstraZeneca asked Thailand to extend the timeline for delivery of 61 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine until May next year, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said. The move was feared to strike a further blow to the country's vaccine roll-out.

In its letter, AstraZeneca referred to an agreement reached in September last year that it would supply the Public Health Ministry with one-third of the vaccines it can produce, or three million doses per month.

It intends to export the remaining two-thirds, spurring talks about the government placing curbs on vaccine exports to ensure local supplies are met first.

In his reply, the minister said the government expected the company to roll out more than one-third for Thailand.

On Saturday, the minister said the Department of Disease Control (DoDC) has been in talks with its contractual partner, AstraZeneca (Thailand), to increase vaccine supplies and deliver them as fast as possible.

The talks are conducted through a special panel comprised of DoDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong, National Vaccine Institute director Nakhon Premsri and legal experts.

"The government will get hold of the vaccine and administer it to every Thai citizen until the virus is wiped out or becomes a common disease," Mr Anutin said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Bed charge scams rile health chiefs

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) is examining a news report that has gone viral on social media that a private hospital asked a Covid-19 patient to donate 100,000 baht before being given a patient bed.

07:00
Thailand

Not enough

The public health minister insists the country needed at least 10 million doses a month after receiving a letter from AstraZeneca saying it has the capacity to supply Thailand with just three million.

06:00
Thailand

Govt on alert

Tougher lockdown measures, including closing down nearly all businesses in Greater Bangkok will be presented to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, sources said.

06:00