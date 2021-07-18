Section
Record 11,397 new Covid cases, 101 deaths reported Sunday
published : 18 Jul 2021 at 08:16

writer: Online Reporters

Wearing a mask is very common for people in the country. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
The country had a record high of 11,397 new Covid-19 cases and 101 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

There were 11,079 cases in the general population and 318 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 374,523 Covid-19 patients, 256,484 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 403,386 Covid-19 cases, 283,910 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,247 in the third wave and 3,341 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of new daily Covid-19 cases was at 10,082 reported on Saturday.

COMMENT (18)
