Record 11,784 new Covid cases, 81 deaths

A woman who has fully recovered from Covid-19 disinfects her room in Min Buri district, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Another record daily high of 11,784 Covid-19 cases, along with 81 fatalities, were recorded over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 11,684 cases in the general population and 100 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 386,307 Covid-19 patients, 262,225 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 415,170 Covid-19 cases, 289,651 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,328 in the third wave and 3,422 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous daily high of Covid-19 cases was 11,397, reported on Sunday.



