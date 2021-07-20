Section
Contract to buy 20m doses of Pfizer vaccine signed
Thailand
General

1.5m doses donated by US to arrive July 29

published : 20 Jul 2021 at 16:46

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, and Ms Deborah Seifert, executive of Pfizer Thailand and Indochina, show the agreement Thailand has signed with Pfizer at the Public Health Ministry on Tuesday. Witnessing the event were Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (in pink) and senior officials. (Photo: Department of Disease Control).
The government has signed a supply agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, three months after it said it would buy them.

The delivery is expected in the fourth quarter of this year. The value of the deal was not disclosed. 

Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Disease Control department, on Tuesday signed the agreement with Ms Deborah Seifert, executive of Pfizer Thailand and Indochina.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, his deputy Sathit Pitutecha, and public health permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit witnessed the signing ceremony at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi. 

Mr Anutin said Thailand had worked closely with Pfizer Co over the past 2-3 months. According to reports, Thailand decided to buy it in late April. 

The batch, however, is not the first mRNA vaccine to arrive in Thailand.

Dr Opas said 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US would reach the country on July 29.

According to the U.S. Embassy Bangkok Facebook page, the batch was worth $30 million.

"This donation, and the millions of doses the United States is providing to neighboring countries, will help Thailand and the region accelerate their vaccination campaigns, keep their populations safe, and ensure that their economies can recover quickly," read the post.

According to Mr Anutin and Dr Opas, the vaccine would be administered on frontline medical personnel and health workers, elderly people and other groups as approved by the National Communicable Disease Committee.

Thailand has also planned to buy another 50 milion doses of the vaccine next year.

Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer shots for emergency use on June 24 as the sixth coronavirus vaccine. It is used as a two-dose regimen given 21 days apart.

The vaccine can be used on people aged 12 or more whereas the other five vaccines approved in Thailand earlier are for people aged 18 or more, said Mr Anutin.

There were 80 Covid-19 fatalities and 11,305 new cases recorded on Monday, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

