Details of dark-red zone closures
published : 21 Jul 2021 at 13:54
writer: Online Reporters
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has reiterated details of businesses and public venues that are closed or allowed to open from Tuesday.
Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman, gave details of the kinds of business and activities banned during the 14-day lockdown in 13 provinces at a press conference at Government House on Wednesday.
Closure was ordered for:
- Entertainment places and service parlours including pubs, bars, karaoke shops and the likes
- Massage parlours
- Bathing, sauna and herbal sauna places
- Cockfighting rings and cockfighting practice grounds
- Bullfighting and fish fighting rings and the likes
- Horse racing venues
- All kinds of competition venues
- Boxing stadiums and boxing schools
- Snooker and billiard clubs
- Bowling lanes and games machine arcades
- Internets games and shops
- Theatres
- Public venues for performances
- Water and amusement parks
- Children's playgrounds
- Zoos
- Skating areas and the likes
- Fitness clubs
- Martial arts gyms
- Dancing schools
- Meeting and party venues and the likes
- Amulet centres
- Weight control, beauty and health clinics
- All kinds of sports fields
- Swimming pools and the likes
- Exhibition centres
- Learning centres and art galleries
- Libraries
- Museums, historical parks and archaeological sites
- Daycare centres
- Beauty salons, hairdressing, manicure and tattoo shops
- Public parks and botanical gardens
Dr Apisamai said the CCSA permitted the opening of the following places, subject to disease control measures:
- Overnight child care centres at hospitals
- Overnight elderly care centres
- Fresh and food markets
The spokeswoman said these measures would be in effect for 14 days. If the Covid-19 situation improved, they may then be relaxed.