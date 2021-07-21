Details of dark-red zone closures

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, details the closure orders for dark-red zones in a broadcast from Government House in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Screenshot)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has reiterated details of businesses and public venues that are closed or allowed to open from Tuesday.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman, gave details of the kinds of business and activities banned during the 14-day lockdown in 13 provinces at a press conference at Government House on Wednesday.

Closure was ordered for:

- Entertainment places and service parlours including pubs, bars, karaoke shops and the likes

- Massage parlours

- Bathing, sauna and herbal sauna places

- Cockfighting rings and cockfighting practice grounds

- Bullfighting and fish fighting rings and the likes

- Horse racing venues

- All kinds of competition venues

- Boxing stadiums and boxing schools

- Snooker and billiard clubs

- Bowling lanes and games machine arcades

- Internets games and shops

- Theatres

- Public venues for performances

- Water and amusement parks

- Children's playgrounds

- Zoos

- Skating areas and the likes

- Fitness clubs

- Martial arts gyms

- Dancing schools

- Meeting and party venues and the likes

- Amulet centres

- Weight control, beauty and health clinics

- All kinds of sports fields

- Swimming pools and the likes

- Exhibition centres

- Learning centres and art galleries

- Libraries

- Museums, historical parks and archaeological sites

- Daycare centres

- Beauty salons, hairdressing, manicure and tattoo shops

- Public parks and botanical gardens

Dr Apisamai said the CCSA permitted the opening of the following places, subject to disease control measures:

- Overnight child care centres at hospitals

- Overnight elderly care centres

- Fresh and food markets

The spokeswoman said these measures would be in effect for 14 days. If the Covid-19 situation improved, they may then be relaxed.