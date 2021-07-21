Section
Details of dark-red zone closures
Thailand
General

published : 21 Jul 2021 at 13:54

writer: Online Reporters

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, details the closure orders for dark-red zones in a broadcast from Government House in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Screenshot)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has reiterated details of businesses and public venues that are closed or allowed to open from Tuesday.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman, gave details of the kinds of business and activities banned during the 14-day lockdown in 13 provinces at a press conference at Government House on Wednesday.

Closure was ordered for:

-  Entertainment places and service parlours including pubs, bars, karaoke shops and the likes

-  Massage parlours

-  Bathing, sauna and herbal sauna places

-  Cockfighting rings and cockfighting practice grounds

-  Bullfighting and fish fighting rings and the likes

-  Horse racing venues

-  All kinds of competition venues

-  Boxing stadiums and boxing schools

-  Snooker and billiard clubs

-  Bowling lanes and games machine arcades

-  Internets games and shops

-  Theatres

-  Public venues for performances

-  Water and amusement parks

-  Children's playgrounds

-  Zoos

-  Skating areas and the likes

-  Fitness clubs

-  Martial arts gyms

-  Dancing schools

-  Meeting and party venues and the likes

-  Amulet centres

-  Weight control, beauty and health clinics

-  All kinds of sports fields

-  Swimming pools and the likes

-  Exhibition centres

-  Learning centres and art galleries

-  Libraries

-  Museums, historical parks and archaeological sites

-  Daycare centres

-  Beauty salons, hairdressing, manicure and tattoo shops

-  Public parks and botanical gardens

Dr Apisamai said the CCSA permitted the opening of the following places, subject to disease control measures:

- Overnight child care centres at hospitals

- Overnight elderly care centres

- Fresh and food markets

The spokeswoman said these measures would be in effect for 14 days. If the Covid-19 situation improved, they may then be relaxed.

