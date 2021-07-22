Large cluster at Kanchanaburi fruit plants
KANCHANABURI: More than 100 people have tested positive for Covid-19 during mass testing at seven fruit-processing factories in Tha Maka district.
Active case finding began on Wednesday on Thai and Myanmar workers at Vita Food Factory (1989) Co Ltd and five of its subsidiaries — Vanda Preserved Food, Vanda Factory, Vanda Frozen, Karn Corn and Thai Kokon Food — as well as Fruity Dry Co Ltd. The companies were large producers of export-oriented processed vegetables and fruits in tambon Saen Tor.
There were about 3,000 workers. Mass testing on Wednesday covered 400 workers, 141 of whom were found infected, Dr Itthipoll Charas-olarn, director of Makarak Hospital in Tha Maka, said on Thursday.
The confirmed cases were sent to the hospital's dormitory, which had been turned into a 320-bed field hospital,. Most of them were asymptomatic, he said.
The Kanchanaburi governor ordered the plants closed until Wednesday.
Since April 6, Kanchanaburi has logged 1,685 Covid-19 cases, 766 of whom recovered and 19 died.