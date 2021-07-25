Next-day Covid-19 tests available via QueQ app

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is allowing people to make an appointment for next-day Covid-19 tests at Dhupateme Royal Thai Air Force Sports Stadium using the QueQ app.

DDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong unveiled the collaboration with "QueQ", originally developed by the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention and Digital Government Development Agency, to reduce times for other services.

The DDC is offering Covid-19 antigen tests at the Dhupateme Royal Thai Air Force Sports Stadium in Pathum Thani and Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok until the end of this month.

The app will allow people to receive confirmation for a test the next day at Dhupateme Royal Thai Air Force Sports Stadium if they register between 8am and 6pm. After submitting their request, people will receive a time for their test and must arrive at least 15 minutes beforehand. The app is available to download from both the Google Play store and Apple's app store, Dr Opas added.

Meanwhile, mass testing at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district ended on Friday. Between July 12 and 22, 1,000 of the 10,000 tests conducted came back positive.