Last call for elderly expats wanting jabs
Thailand
General

Last call for elderly expats wanting jabs

published : 25 Jul 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Consular Affairs Department has asked foreign residents aged 60 and over to register for Covid-19 vaccination quickly because authorities will move on to other groups soon.

The department said on Saturday that 2,661 aged foreign residents had registered for vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station site and authorities will send them an SMS to confirm their appointment.

Current registrations are for foreigners in Bangkok and the neighbouring provinces of Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakarn, Samut Sakhon. They must not have received a Covid-19 vaccination before.

However, the Consular Affairs Department and Disease Control Department are  now preparing to focus on other age groups. As a result, any remaining unregistered foreign residents aged over 60 are required to register as soon as possible.

They can register for the vaccination at: https://forms.gle/ULAqvx8eiDoX3v5Q9.

