Record 15,335 new Covid cases, 129 deaths reported Sunday

A mourner holds a picture of 43-year-old Praepat Thanyawatthaweesuk, a nurse who died of Covid-19, at her cremation ceremony at Wat Bang Muang in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country had a record high of 15,335 new Covid-19 cases and 129 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

There were 14,694 cases in the general population and 641 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 468,439 Covid-19 patients, 307,267 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 497,302 Covid-19 cases, 334,693 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,965 in the third wave and 4,059 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 infections at 14,575 was reported on Friday.

The number of new infections is on a steep upward curve, doubling or tripling weekly, a Department of Disease Control official warned on Saturday.