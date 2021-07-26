Korat warning, 10 clusters under close watch

A woman seeks a Covid-19 test at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee has warned that Covid-19 could be spreading from areas where 10 clusters of infection were found, with thousands of people deemed at high risk.

The warning was issued after the committee found a continuing increase in the number of daily infections linked to the following 10 clusters.



1. A cluster of 16 infections at a petanque course in Dan Khun Thot district where a person who caught the virus in Chaiyaphum province spread it to other players and their families and close associates.



2. A cluster of 14 infections at a community in Muang district. A member of this community went to Ayutthaya on July 2 and was infected. He returned to the community and passed the virus to other people. Many other members of the community were considered at high risk of catching the virus.



3. A cluster of 157 infections at the morning market in Pak Chong district. The first infection was a fermented fish vendor, detected on July 7, before the market was closed for disinfection. Nearly 2,000 other people were deemed at high risk.



4. A cluster of 24 infections at Korapura Hotel in Muang district, where a chef spread to the virus to colleagues. More than 200 others were at high risk.



5. A cluster of 22 infections in tambon Nong Suang in Kham Thale So district, where the first case was a person who returned from Nakhon Pathom province with the virus and spread it to other gamblers, putting about 200 people at high risk.



6. A cluster at a construction camp in Pak Chong district where 37 workers were infected and about 100 other people were considered at high risk.



7. A cluster of 11 infections at an earphone factory in tambon Lat Bua Khao, Si Khiu district. About 100 people were deemed at high risk.



8. A cluster of five infections in a family in tambon Mung Prasat, Non Sung district. About 100 people were at high risk.



9. A cluster of five infections in a family at Moo 11 in tambon Nong Manao, Khong district, where about 100 people were at high risk.



10. A cluster of infections at Kwan Khao restaurant in Muang district where a chef and five employees were found to have Covid-19 on July 4. Hundreds of people who dined at the restaurant from July 4-17 could be at high risk.