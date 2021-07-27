Section
Construction camp in Korat sealed, workers infected
Thailand
General

published : 27 Jul 2021 at 13:21

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The Nava Nakorn Industrial Promotion Zone in Nakhon Ratchasima's Sung Noen district. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A construction camp in the Nava Nakorn Industrial Promotion Zone in Sung Noen district has been ordered sealed off for one month after 90 workers there were found to have Covid-19.

Suthiporn Chanthavanich, chief executive of Nava Nakorn Plc, owner of the industrial zone, on Monday sent the closure order to BSY Construction Co, which is building a factory there. 

The order cited the result of active case-finding by provincial disease control officials at the camp on July 25, when 90 workers were found infected with Covid-19. The infected workers had been moved out for treatment.

The company management was told to seal off the camp from Monday and prohibit people from entering or leaving the area. Workers must be cared for in line with guidance from health officials.

The industrial zone is in tambon Na Klang of Sung Noen district.

