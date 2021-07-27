Subsidies, discounts for students

Teachers conduct online classes from a school in Samut Prakan province last month. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Students at schools and universities will get subsidies ranging from 2,000 baht each to 50% of their tuition fees in the first semester of 2021, according to a cabinet resolution on Tuesday.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the Education Ministry would allocate 23 billion baht to help parents cover the expenses of school children at the rate of 2,000 baht per student.

Some of the budget will also be given to schools to help with their operations. For privately run schools, it will help them cut or keep tuition fees at 2020 levels.

Another 10 billion baht will go to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to help Thai university students pursuing bachelor's or master's degrees at state-run or privately run educational institutions in the first semester of this year.

At public universities, students will get discounts from a 6:4 co-payment between the government and educational institutions. The rates are 50% for the first 50,000 baht of tuition fees, 30% for the portion between 50,001 and 100,000 baht, and 10% for the portion from 100,001 baht. The combined discounts are capped at 50% of the fees.

At privately run universities, the government will give students a flat rate of 5,000 baht each.