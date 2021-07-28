PM gauges virus review

People continue to flock to Bang Sue Grand Station on Tuesday, where Covid-19 jabs are being administered. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has estimated the intense Covid-19 situation will affect the country for the next two to three weeks or four weeks at most, said Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha.

Mr Sathit said Gen Prayut told this to a cabinet meeting on Tuesday where the PM added that relevant agencies must let people know the reality of the situation.

The country has logged more than 10,000 new cases daily in recent days with daily fatalities frequently topping 100.

The kingdom had a record high of 16,533 new Covid-19 cases and 133 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

Mr Sathit said the prime minister has given a directive that in 14 days, the lockdown and the curfew will be reviewed and a decision will be made based on the severity of the situation at that time.

Any decision to step up the restrictions after 14 days rests with the Department of Disease Control and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, he said.

The deputy public health minister said the cabinet meeting discussed measures underway to bring down the Covid-19 curve, including sending those infected back for treatment in their home provinces so to alleviate overcrowding at hospitals and medical facilities in the hardest-hit provinces, including Bangkok.